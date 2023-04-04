An upper level ridge will remain over the east coast through early today. A cold front will push into the state tonight through early tomorrow morning bringing the possibility of showers and storms. High pressure, building in behind the cold front, will dominate the weather into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.