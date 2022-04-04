A series of complex low-pressure areas and fronts will produce a long period of unsettled weather beginning today through the remainder of the week. There will be plenty of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 45 degrees. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of drizzle or light rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of drizzle or light rain after 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers with a chance of drizzle before 8p.m., then showers after 8 p.m. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 52 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 17 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.