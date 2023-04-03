Increasingly mild weather is expected through mid-week. Temperatures will trend to well above normal by tomorrow. Today will be mostly dry but expect the possibility of strong to severe storms over most of the area tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 76 degrees. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.