Fair and dry weather is expected today. A cold morning will be followed by sunny and increasingly milder conditions during the afternoon. Periods of rain are expected tomorrow and Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.