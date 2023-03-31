Warmth will build throughout the early part of the week. Temperatures will surge well above normal and conditions will feel very spring-like.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.