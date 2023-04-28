Conditions will be cloudy and somewhat damp today. Expect periods of light showers. Another round of steady rain will develop by tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast wind around 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 59 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers. High near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.