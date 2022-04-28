Conditions will be sunny and dry today and tomorrow. A pair of low pressure systems are expected to track to the west of the state late on Sunday and Tuesday bringing an opportunity for showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.