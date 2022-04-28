Conditions will be sunny and dry today and tomorrow. A pair of low pressure systems are expected to track to the west of the state late on Sunday and Tuesday bringing an opportunity for showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos