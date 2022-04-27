Brisk and colder conditions conditions will prevail again today. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal tonight with frost and freeze warnings in place. Gradual improvements is expected by late week. Temperatures will moderate and dry weather will be in place heading into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 24 degrees ; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with six percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.