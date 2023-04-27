A potent upper-level disturbance will move to the north bringing a soaking rain today into tomorrow morning. Rain will taper to scattered showers and areas of drizzle for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Widespread rain will return for Sunday into Monday as a potent upper-level disturbance and a plume of tropical moisture moves from the Gulf Coast up the mid-Atlantic Coast.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, mainly after 9 a.m. High near 53 degrees. East wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 64 degrees. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday night: Rain likely before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 53 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Rain. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday: Rain. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Tuesday night: Rain. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.