Today will be dry and sunny with seasonal temperatures. Conditions will become very wet early tomorrow morning and remain that way throughout the day and into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 56 degrees. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Rain, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent..
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 47 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.