Windy and seasonably cold conditions are probable today and tomorrow. A frost and freeze risk is possible into the weekend. Weather conditions will improve late into the week with moderating temperatures and dry weather expected into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 13 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 35 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:06 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.