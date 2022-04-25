Rain showers will move through the state today. Conditions will be breezy and turning colder with rain and snow showers this evening and into tomorrow. The weather will improve through the week and into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees ; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56, degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.