Below normal temperatures continue. A disturbance will create the possibility of some light rain or mixed precipitation this morning in the higher elevations. Otherwise the weather will remain dry through tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers. Low around 45 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers. High near 63 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 40 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 46 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.