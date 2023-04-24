An upper level trough will control weather through mid week. Conditions will be mainly dry and temperatures will be well below normal. A return to near normal temperatures is expected through the second half of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 45 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers. High near 59 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 49 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.