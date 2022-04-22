After the possibility of showers this morning, this afternoon will be warmer and drier. Temperatures will rise even higher for tomorrow and Monday. A frontal system will bring the possibility for thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday and then cooler for the remainder of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter, with 50 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.