Conditions will be drier and milder today. A warm front will move through the region tonight and tomorrow morning bringing the possibilities for showers followed by a significant warmup that will last into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.