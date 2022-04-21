Conditions will be drier and milder today. A warm front will move through the region tonight and tomorrow morning bringing the possibilities for showers followed by a significant warmup that will last into early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos