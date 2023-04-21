A sharp cold front will push through the region tomorrow afternoon. A trough is likely to linger for the first half of the week bringing unsettled conditions and the possibility for showers. Temperatures will be seasonal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 69 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 68 degrees; and 5 p.m., 56 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with six percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.