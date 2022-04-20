Temperatures will warm throughout the weekend. There is a chance of showers today. Tomorrow will be rain-free throughout the daytime hours but become showery through the early morning hours and possibly into Saturday. The warmup will peak Sunday before cold air arrives by the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 52 degrees; and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.