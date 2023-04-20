Temperatures are expected to be even warmer today. Some locations will see record levels. The surge in warmth will be accompanied by breezy conditions and low humidity levels. Wet weather will return tomorrow followed by more rain and a sizable cool down.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, then periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.. High near 71 degrees. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Periods of rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.