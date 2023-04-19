Temperatures will rebound to slightly above normal for mid-to-late April. The surge in warmth will accompanied by breezy conditions and low humidity. Expect wet weather to return over the weekend with a cool down into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely before 2 p.m., then periods of rain after 2 p.m. High near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Saturday night: Periods of rain before 8 p.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.