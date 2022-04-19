Weather conditions will improve beginning today. Rain is likely for tomorrow. Temperatures will warm significantly by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. West wind around 7 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 39 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 42 degrees; and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.