High pressure will filter into the state today bringing sunny conditions and near normal temperatures. A clipper will track through the state early tomorrow. Expect rain possibly mixing with snow at times. Temperatures will be cooler.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Rain likely before 5 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: Showers. High near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 45 degrees; and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with two percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.