Conditions will turn blustery and feel colder today. There will be periodic rain and snow showers throughout the day. Weather conditions will improve tomorrow with a significant warming trend expected into the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers between noon and 2 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 2 p.m.. High near 38 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 7:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.