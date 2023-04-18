Temperatures will return to summer-like by week’s end soaring to near 80 degrees tomorrow and Friday. The surge in warmth will be accompanied by breezy conditions and low humidity. Expect wet weather to return over the weekend followed by a downward trend in temperatures early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. West wind around 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 40 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 51 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 7:58 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.