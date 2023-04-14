A major cool down starts today. Expect rain and mixed precipitation in the higher elevations. Areas of frost and sub-freezing temperatures tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. A warming trend should resume by the middle of the week with temperatures trending well above normal by next weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 56 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with nine percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.