Today will be wet and showery with cooler temperatures. An extended period of chilly weather will take over the commonwealth beginning tomorrow through early next week. Expect periods of rain, mixed with wet snow in higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 56 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 53 degrees; and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.