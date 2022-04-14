The warm surge will come to an end today. Showers will accompany a cold front that will move from west to east across the state. Temperatures will trend cooler over the weekend with possibility of showers. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Sunday through Monday with the possibility of rain mixing with wet snow in the higher elevations.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 11 to 16 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between noon and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Rain likely before 2 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 60 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.