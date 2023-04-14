Conditions will turn cloudy and not as warm today and tomorrow. Expect periods of rain today. More steady showers will begin tomorrow afternoon thanks to a cold front that will move through the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.