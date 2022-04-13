The significant spring warmup continues today, dampened at times but passing rain showers. Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible again this afternoon. Temperatures will begin trending cooler tomorrow to near seasonably average by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 61 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.