Expect one more day of record challenging/breaking temperatures. There is an opportunity for rain showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon but a strong cold front will bring an improved chance for rain Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.