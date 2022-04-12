Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will trend seasonably cooler to near normal into the weekend before becoming much cooler Sunday and Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m., then scattered showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.