The warm surge will continue today and tomorrow with record challenging temperatures. There is a possibility of rain and a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon. A strong cold front will move through Sunday afternoon bringing a better chance for rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 74 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 7:51 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter with 49 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.