A significant warmup will begin today before temperatures fall to near or below normal seasonal averages for the weekend. Periods of showers will take place over the next few days with total rain amounts less than half an inch in most of the central portion of the state.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 59 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.