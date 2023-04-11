Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will be in place for remainder of the work week. Temperatures will top at more than 20 degrees above normal for Thursday and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 11 to 16 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind around 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: Showers. High near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.