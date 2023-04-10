An upper level ridge will build into the mid-Atlantic region this week keeping weather mostly clear and dry with temperatures warming to well above normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 7:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.