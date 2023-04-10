An upper level ridge will build into the mid-Atlantic region this week keeping weather mostly clear and dry with temperatures warming to well above normal.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

