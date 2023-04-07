Conditions will remain warm and dry for much of the work week. Expect some periods of gusty winds throughout the week which could increase fire danger.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.