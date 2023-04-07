Conditions will remain warm and dry for much of the work week. Expect some periods of gusty winds throughout the week which could increase fire danger.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 57 degrees; and 5 p.m., 65 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

