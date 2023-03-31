High winds and severe storms will move through the region today. The active weather will be driven in part by a large temperature swing between this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be the pick of the weekend. Winds will decrease and there will be plenty of sunshine.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 67 degrees. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 11 p.m., then snow showers likely. Low around 28 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 63 degrees; and 5 p.m., 55 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 80 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.