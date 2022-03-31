Cooler temperatures return for today, remaining through the weekend. Expect gusty winds and the possibility of rain, sometimes mixed with snow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 42 degrees. West wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 7 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 40 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.