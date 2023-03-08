Gusty winds will continue today. Temperatures will be slightly below normal. Snow and rain is expected tomorrow as a low pressure system passes to the south. The precipitation could linger into the first part of the weekend with temperatures averaging below normal.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind around 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 24 degrees. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m. High near 38 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain before 7 p.m., then rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 27 degrees ; noon, 40 degrees; and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.