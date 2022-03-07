An east-to-west flow aloft will keep the pattern active with additional opportunities for precipitation tomorrow and Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will range from seasonable to slightly below average.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 26 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Snow showers likely before 10 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday night: Showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday: Rain and snow showers. High near 41 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.