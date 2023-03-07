A flow of dry and cooler air will remain in place throughout the region today and tomorrow. There is potential for some mixed precipitation beginning later in the day on Friday. The precipitation could linger through the first part of the day Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. North wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.