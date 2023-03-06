Snow overnight will continue through this morning. Colder and drier air will move in behind the system and remain through the middle of the week. A more significant system will approach Pennsylvania by the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45, degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 28 degrees ; noon, 37 degrees; and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

