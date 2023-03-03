After a partly sunny day, expect a few rain showers going into this evening. Expect fair conditions and seasonal temperatures for the next few days. Temperatures will cool down for mid-to late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Blustery.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 26 degrees ; noon, 46 degrees; and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 6:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.