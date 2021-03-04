Weather is expected to remain dry, with today’s cold temperatures gradually warming to springlike temperatures by the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 11 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:10 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.