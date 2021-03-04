Weather is expected to remain dry, with today’s cold temperatures gradually warming to springlike temperatures by the middle of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 11 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

