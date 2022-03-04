Temperatures will moderate through tomorrow. Rain-free conditions are expected today ahead of periods of wet weather tomorrow and Monday. The pattern should dry out into the middle of next week with temperatures trending back to seasonal averages or even cooler than normal for early March.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers. High near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Monday night: Rain showers likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 44 degrees; and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 6:09 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with nine percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.