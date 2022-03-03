Dry weather will return for the end of the work week and will last through the first part of the weekend. Periods of rain are likely Sunday along with a surge of spring-like warmth that will last into Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 65 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 6:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.