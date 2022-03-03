Dry weather will return for the end of the work week and will last through the first part of the weekend. Periods of rain are likely Sunday along with a surge of spring-like warmth that will last into Monday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 65 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday night: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Local Report

The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 33 degrees; and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 6:08 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

