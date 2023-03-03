Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.