A strong cold front will continue its push through the state this morning, followed by strong and gusty west to northwest winds and steadily falling temperatures. An additional light accumulation of snow is expected in the higher elevations. Fair weather will return for tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain showers before 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Monday night: Showers. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Breezy.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Blustery.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 39 degrees; and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 6:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.