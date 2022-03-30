A significant warmup today will be accompanied by rounds of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms, some of them severe. Cooler temperatures return for tomorrow, remaining through the weekend. Expect gusty winds and the possibility of rain, sometimes mixed with snow to kick off April.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 69 degrees. South wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 7 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 64 degrees; and 5 p.m., 67 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.