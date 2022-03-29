Low pressure with a trailing cold front tracking west of the region today and tomorrow will bring the possibility for freezing rain and snow this morning. Precipitation will change to rain this afternoon. Rain is expected again tomorrow along with the possibility of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 69 degrees. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of rain showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 48 degrees
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.