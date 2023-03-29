Conditions will dry out today. Temperatures will cool down ahead of a warming trend tomorrow with periods of rain and gusty winds. The pattern will remain breezy through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 57 degrees. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 a.m. Low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain before 2 p.m., then showers likely after 2 p.m. High near 60 degrees. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 36 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 7:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 63 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.